19 March 2018

The East African (Nairobi)

South Sudan: Govt Alarmed As Sacked Military Boss Travels to Sudan

Tagged:

Related Topics

By Joseph Oduha

The South Sudan government has sounded the alarm over former military chief Paul Malong's recent visit to Khartoum.

The Presidential Press Secretary, Mr Ateny Wek Ateny, alleged in Juba Monday that Gen Malong was in Khartoum to seek support for his subversive activities against the Juba administration.

"We are not surprised by his visit to Khartoum. The visit is an attempt to fight the government of South Sudan," he told the The EastAfrican.

Political turmoil

General Malong flew to Khartoum from Nairobi last week, but the reasons for his visit were unknown.

Juba worries that the influential former military boss could cause political turmoil ahead of the High Level Revitalisation Forum due to resume in Addis Ababa soon.

"He had already started subversive activities against the government. So, it means he is in Khartoum for that mission," Mr Ateny said.

President Salva Kiir in January declared Gen Malong a rebel after an alleged leaked audio tape revealed his intention to attack Juba and Wau towns in an attempt to overthrow the government.

Mr Ateny claimed that the audio tape alone was sufficient proof that the former controversial commander had turned into a rebel.

Relations between Gen Malong and President Kiir deteriorated after the former was sacked from his post as Army Chief of Staff in May 2017 and placed under house arrest for fear he would foment a rebellion.

Gen Malong was freed in November following mediation led by the Jieng Council of Elders. The agreement refrained him from going to his home-town of Aweil in the former Northern Bahr el-Ghazal State, but he was free to travel to any East Africa country.

South Sudan

Official Lauds China's Humanitarian Aid

China's emergency relief assistance has enhanced the South Sudanese government's ability to reach out to vulnerable… Read more »

Read the original article on East African.

Copyright © 2018 The East African. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.