East Africa: IGAD Council of Ministers to Take Action Against Parties That Defy Ceasefire Agreement

Inter Governmental Authority on Development (IGAD) Council of Ministers has warned all parties in South Sudan today that it will take serious action on parities that do not abide by the Cessation of Hostilities Agreement signed in December 2017.

The 61st Extraordinary Session of IGAD Council of Ministers further said the revitalization process will start on April 26, 2018.

IGAD Council of Ministers Chairperson, Foreign Affairs State Minister Hirut Zemene said the authority will do all what it can to ensure peace in South Sudan.

She called on all parties of South Sudan to commit themselves to the peace and revitalization process to end the suffering of the South Sudanese people.

IGAD Special Envoy for South Sudan, Ambassador Ismail Wais said the council of ministers needs to intensify its engagement with the conflicting parties, including through shuttle diplomacy with the view to persuading South Sudanese stakeholders to make necessary compromises.

He also called on all council members to ensure high and active representation and participation at the next session forums.

Ambassador Wais further urged all parties to adhere to the Cessation of Hostilities Agreement, make necessary compromises, and seize the historic opportunity to bring peace to South Sudan.

"The parties must be prevailed upon to set no red lines and to make compromises for the sake of the South Sudanese people who are desperate for peace", he stressed.

Inter Governmental Authority on Development (IGAD) Council of Ministers, Special Envoys of AU, UN, EU and Troika (Norway, UK, US) as well as representatives of China, and Co-Chairperson of IGAD Partners Forum (IPF) attended the extraordinary session.