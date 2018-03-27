Kenya: Harambee Stars Skipper Victor Wanyama Out of CAR Friendly

Marrakech — Harambee Stars will be without captain Victor Wanyama in the final international friendly game against Central Africa Republic Tuesday evening at the Grand Stade de Marrakech.

This tie, which is part of Stars preparations ahead of the 2019 Africa Nations Cup qualifiers, is slated to kick off at 5pm Kenyan time.

Wanyama, who travelled to Morocco for national team duty accompanied by a physio attached to his English club Tottenham Hotspur, flew out of the Stars camp at the Le Vizir Parc and Resort in Marrakech on Sunday, hours after scoring the opening goal in Kenya's 2-2 draw against Comoros on Saturday.

At times during training in Marrakech this past week, Wanyama seemed to experience discomfort on his left knee, which he hurt while training with his club in pre-season last July.

The 27-year-old player currently requires medical checks and physiotherapy after each training session and game.

"We had discussions with Tottenham and agreed to release him after the Comoros game. The league season in England is at a crucial stage and his club says they desperately need his services at this point," said Football Kenya Federation president Nick Mwendwa.

Besides Wanyama, China-based attacker Ayub Timbe is also a doubt for this game, as he is recovering from a long term injury sustained while at his club, that has forced him to miss five months of competitive action.

Also, Michael Olunga, David Ochieng, Eric Johanna and Ismail Gonzalez didn't train on Sunday, but are expected to shake off knocks and play a part against CAR.

It will be the first meeting between the two sides and Harmabee Stars are considered favourites to triumph against a side ranked nine places below them on the Fifa rankings.

CAR not been competitive on the continental front, and has been wracked by religious conflict for the past decade.

"The national team is unifying the country," CAR's Swiss coach Raoul Savoy told the BBC last week.

"When the Wild Beasts play, people think of something else. if we have good results, then we bring positive news."

Stars stand-in coach Stanley Okumbi will however have to be wary of CAR, who drew 1-1 with Gambia on Friday in their other recent friendly, and defeated Rwanda by a solitary goal at home in their opening match of the 2019 Africa Nations Cup qualification matches.

Local-based Stars namely Harun Shakava, Samuel Onyango, goalkeeper Jeff Oyemba, Patillah Omotto, Eric Kapaito, plus Zesco United's Anthony Akumu are expected to enjoy a run out in this game.