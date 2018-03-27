27 March 2018

Daily Trust (Abuja)

Sierra Leone: Presidential Run-Off Set for March 31

Tagged:

More on This

Photo: Le Pays
Des électeurs dans un bureau de vote

Sierra Leone's delayed presidential election run-off will go ahead on March 31, the National Electoral Commission said in a statement on Monday, after a delay caused by allegations of fraud in the first round.

The face-off between opposition leader Julius Maada Bio and ruling party standard-bearer Samura Kamara was supposed to take place on Tuesday but was delayed after a complaint from a member of Kamara's All People's Congress.

The NEC had requested that the elections be pushed back four days because its preparations had been interrupted by a High Court injunction imposed on the election on Saturday. That injunction was lifted on Monday.

More on This

SLPP Reacts to Interim Injunction - 'It's a Deliberate Ploy By President Koroma to Illegally Extend His Tenure'

The main opposition Sierra Leone People's Party (SLPP) has described the interim injunction restraining the National… Read more »

Read the original article on Daily Trust.

Copyright © 2018 Daily Trust. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.