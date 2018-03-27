Sierra Leone: Presidential Run-Off Set for March 31

Photo: Le Pays

Des électeurs dans un bureau de vote

Sierra Leone's delayed presidential election run-off will go ahead on March 31, the National Electoral Commission said in a statement on Monday, after a delay caused by allegations of fraud in the first round.

The face-off between opposition leader Julius Maada Bio and ruling party standard-bearer Samura Kamara was supposed to take place on Tuesday but was delayed after a complaint from a member of Kamara's All People's Congress.

The NEC had requested that the elections be pushed back four days because its preparations had been interrupted by a High Court injunction imposed on the election on Saturday. That injunction was lifted on Monday.