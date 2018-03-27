27 March 2018

Congress of South African Trade Unions (Johannesburg)

South Africa: Cosatu Statement On the Implementation Date for the National Minimum Wage

Tagged:

Related Topics

press release

COSATU is deeply disappointed to learn that Parliament and government will not be ready to implement the long delayed national minimum wage by the 1st of May. The federation has repeatedly raised its concerns that the delays in negotiations at Nedlac and Parliament were putting the 1st of May implementation date at risk and this has now become reality.

We have requested several critical amendments to be made to the national minimum wage bill during the parliamentary public hearings. These amendments are aimed at ensuring there are no loopholes for business to avoid paying workers a national minimum wage, to ensure that farm and domestic workers are fast tracked to a NMW, to ensure that workers receive above inflation increases in the NMW yearly, to protect sectoral determinations and to strengthen penalties for businesses who ignore the law.

COSATU has always felt that insufficient time was given to Parliament to pass these three critical bills (NMW, Basic Conditions of Employment and Labour Relations), in order to take into account COSATU and other progressive submissions and ensure meaningful public participation.

We then requested that Parliament give the processes a few extra weeks to do justice to this process. This will help ensure that our amendments are included in the bills and that the processes are protected from possible court challenges by those who oppose giving workers a national minimum wage.

South Africa

Constitutional Court Decision Strengthens Workers and Laypeople

Employees who faced racial discrimination didn't get the legal niceties correct at the CCMA, but that shouldn't… Read more »

Read the original article on COSATU.

Copyright © 2018 Congress of South African Trade Unions. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.