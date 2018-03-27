Malawi is set to embrace the Big Brother technology that watches over people from streets , the first ever CCTV cameras in all public places in the country, thanks to an India-Africa partnership summit currently underway in New Dehli, India.

An Indian billionaire is set to set up the CCTV, a move that is expected to reduce the high criminal rate in the country.

Digital CCTV systems can be configured to use face-recognition and look for criminal suspects.

In addition, another billionaire wants to set up an airline business in the country, according to media reports, a move that will create more jobs and improve airline services.

Another company from India wants to fund the expansion of Walkers Ferry which is going to improve the pumping of water for Blantyre Water Board.

In addition, officials from Green Belt Authority are at the summit in a bid to woo as many investors as possible to invest in the authority.

Malawi Confederation of Chambers of Industry (MCCI) officials are also attending the summit in a bid to negotiate for pigeon peas market and other legumes after the Indian government suspended it.

The pigeon peas make up 92 per cent of the Indian market, which translates into 40, 000 metric tonnes.

Out of the 48 prospective investors, whose investments range from US$100, 000 to US$500 million, 10 are attending the summit.

Vice President Saulos Chilima is leading the Malawi delegation to India's largest Africa focused business event promoting entrepreneurship and enhancing Africa-India investment opportunities and on Sunday he gave a key note address .

The Malawi delegation includes Minister of Trade, Industry and Tourism Henry Mussa and Minister of Foreign Affairs Emmanuel Fabiano, government officials as well as private business sector delegates.