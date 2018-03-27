South Africa: A Female Mineworker Dies At De Beers Venetia Mine in Limpopo

press release

The National Union of Mineworkers (NUM) is saddened and shocked by the fatal incident that happened at De Beers Venetia Mine in Limpopo on Sunday night (25 March 2018). A female mineworker was fatally injured when she was working at the plant.

The NUM is deeply concerned about the incident and strongly condemns a number of fatalities and injuries that are happening in the mining industry. We are calling for the government to look at the following issues in the mining industry:

1. The issue of hours of work in the mining industry as compared to other industries.

2. Leave days for mine workers.

3. Set up minimum standards in terms of the distance the employees are travelling per shift U/G.

4. Improve the mode of communication when issuing instructions to the employees.

The fatalities and injuries that are happening in the mining industry in South Africa are as a result of the mining companies pricing the loss of human life into their business model. They do not care about the mineworker's lives. They only care about profits.

The NUM sends its deepest condolences to the family of the deceased, NUM Branch at Venetia Mine and to all the employees at the mine during this difficult time.

The NUM Regional secretary comrade Phillip Mankge will be visiting the mine today. He will be accompanied by a team of regional officials, on a fact-finding mission.

