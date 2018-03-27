Photo: Capital FM

Miguna Miguna at JKIA.

Impasse over lawyer Miguna Miguna's return to Kenya persists at Jomo Kenyatta International Airport in Nairobi as his lawyer Cliff Ombeta says he will not fill citizenship forms issued by the Immigration department.

Mr Ombeta on Tuesday said his client would not apply for Kenyan citizenship afresh "because it would mean that Miguna will be agreeing that the government was right about his citizenship."

He called on the government to respect High Court order that allowed Dr Miguna back into Kenya after his illegal deportation to Canada.

"He should be allowed to enter Kenya on the strength of the court order," Mr Ombeta told journalists at JKIA.

He said inking the documents would mean that Dr Miguna agrees that the government was right from the start that he was illegally in Kenya.

"The government wants him to use his Canadian citizenship to justify their actions, they want him to get a Visa so that he is given time limits," he said.

The High Court, he argued, ordered the government to facilitate the lawyer's return and "give him documents", not apply for new ones.

"The court said he should be in the country until the finalisation of his case. We don't know how long it will take. The court ordered that he should be allowed in the country unconditionally.

Mr Ombeta, who, together with ODM secretary-general Edwin Sifuna, were not allowed into the terminal said Dr Miguna was locked in a room where he was not allowed to see anyone.

Lawyers James Orengo and Otiende Amollo were by noon still at the waiting bay, anticipating to see and talk to Dr Miguna.

Tens of officers from the General Service Unit, chased away the lawyers and journalists and formed a human cordon around the terminal.