27 March 2018

Capital FM (Nairobi)

Kenya: Standoff as Miguna Declines to 'Regularise Citizenship'

Tagged:

Related Topics

Photo: Capital FM
Miguna Miguna has declined to sign forms from the Immigration Department intended to regularise his Kenyan citizenship.
By Jeremiah Wakaya

Nairobi — Controversial lawyer Miguna Miguna has declined to sign forms from the Immigration Department intended to regularise his Kenyan citizenship.

Lawyer Cliff Ombeta told the media at the Jomo Kenyatta International Airport Tuesday morning that his client would not sign the forms, insisting that Miguna's release should be secured on the basis of an existing court order directing the State to allow him back into the country unconditionally.

Miguna, the self-declared General of the National Resistance Movement was forcefully deported from the country six weeks ago after he administered an oath of Raila Odinga as the People's President.

He returned to the country on Monday and but was barred entry at the JKIA.

Kenya

Drama as New Bid to Deport Lawyer Miguna Flops

The government has rejected lawyer Miguna Miguna's highly anticipated return to the country and attempted to re-deport… Read more »

Read the original article on Capital FM.

Copyright © 2018 Capital FM. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.