26 March 2018

Congress of South African Trade Unions (Johannesburg)

South Africa: Another Fatality At Sibanye Stillwater Operation in Rustenburg

The National Union of Mineworkers (NUM) is deeply concerned that another mineworker died at Khuseleka operation in Rustenburg last week Friday. This operation is owned by Sibanye Stillwater.

"Since January this year, 16 mineworkers have died so far in the mining industry and five fatalities had happened at Sibanye Stillwater. We calling for more serious intervention to take place at Sibanye Stillwater operations in South Africa. We will end up in a situation where workers are killed and it becomes normal," said Peter Bailey, NUM Health and Safety Chairperson.

The NUM is again deeply worried about the health and safety standards at Sibanye Stillwater operations in South Africa. Mineworkers are not safe at all.

For more detailed information, please contact:

Peter Bailey:

NUM Health and Safety Chairperson

