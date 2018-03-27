Air France has made a comeback to Kenya 18 after its departure by partnering with KLM and Kenya Airways to launch the Paris- Nairobi route.

The flight will include 3 flights operated by Air France, 14 weekly flights operated by Kenya Airways and 7 weekly flights operated by KLM.

Air France Senior Vice President Frank Legre says the new service is expected to help customers benefit from a streamlined travel experience between Europe and East Africa through the three hubs and improved connections to 26 beyond Nairobi's destinations.

"There is increased business between Kenya and France. Looking back in 2012 there were only 35 French companies in Kenya. Now we have over 80 French companies with operations in Kenya and some of them have made Kenya their regional hub," said Legre.

The routes will include a Paris-Charles de Gaulle and Nairobi route, 7 Paris Charles de Gaulle and Nairobi flights and 7 other Amsterdam Schiphol to Nairobi frequencies route and 7 weekly flights between Amsterdam-Schiphol and Nairobi.