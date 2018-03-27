26 March 2018

Capital FM (Nairobi)

Kenya: Air France Resumes Nairobi–Paris Flights After an 18-Year Hiatus

Tagged:

Related Topics

Photo: Capital FM
Air France.
By Margaret Njugunah

Air France has made a comeback to Kenya 18 after its departure by partnering with KLM and Kenya Airways to launch the Paris- Nairobi route.

The flight will include 3 flights operated by Air France, 14 weekly flights operated by Kenya Airways and 7 weekly flights operated by KLM.

Air France Senior Vice President Frank Legre says the new service is expected to help customers benefit from a streamlined travel experience between Europe and East Africa through the three hubs and improved connections to 26 beyond Nairobi's destinations.

"There is increased business between Kenya and France. Looking back in 2012 there were only 35 French companies in Kenya. Now we have over 80 French companies with operations in Kenya and some of them have made Kenya their regional hub," said Legre.

The routes will include a Paris-Charles de Gaulle and Nairobi route, 7 Paris Charles de Gaulle and Nairobi flights and 7 other Amsterdam Schiphol to Nairobi frequencies route and 7 weekly flights between Amsterdam-Schiphol and Nairobi.

Kenya

Drama as New Bid to Deport Lawyer Miguna Flops

The government has rejected lawyer Miguna Miguna's highly anticipated return to the country and attempted to re-deport… Read more »

Read the original article on Capital FM.

Copyright © 2018 Capital FM. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.