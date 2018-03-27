Cameroon: Ministry of Communication - Publishers Urged to Deposit Newspaper Copies

Below is a press release signed by the Minister of Communication.

The Minister of Communication hereby informs publishers and distributors of newspapers that he has noticed some irregularities in the deposit of newspapers produced and/or distributed in Cameroon, at the level of his ministry. To address this situation, the Minister avails himself to recall the provisions of section 16 and 24 law N0 900052 of 19 December 1990 on the Freedom of Social Communication as follows:

"Publishers of newspapers shall be required to deposit two (02) signed copies of their newspapers at the central or external services of the Ministry of Communication, depending on the seat of the media outlet, not later than two hours after their publication;" "Distributors of newspapers published abroad shall be obliged to deposit two (02) copies of such newspapers to better comply with the provisions mentioned above and hereby announces that a register shall to this effect be opened at the department of private media development and advertising at the ministry of Communication.

While commending the genuine collaboration of all for a return to sound practices in the deposit of publications at MINCOM, the Minister of Communication announces that he will apply, where appropriate, without weakness, the sanctions provided for by the regulations in force, against those who fail to abide by the law.