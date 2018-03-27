The contractual war between Nigerian singer, Runtown and his record label, Eric Many is not over. Now the label's general manager, Johnson Adumike has reacted to a post by Runtown on his Instagram stories hinting of a possible collaboration with Wizkid.

Johnson spoke after we reached out to the label for clarification on the legal action on its artiste "Runtown" after he posted some videos of his studio recordings on his instagram story suggesting he is working on a new collaboration with Wizkid, Johnson advised Runtown saying, "Runtown, rather than deceiving your fans by teasing them with a collaboration which you do not have the legal right to release, what you should do is to get your lawyers to come up with legal documents to clear your name just like Kiss Daniel when he had a similar issue. This is a way more matured approach than just throwing subliminals on social media'.

Johnson went on to add that, 'its baseless pretending to the public when you clearly signed the dotted lines and its only right to be reasonable and keep your end of the deal and I Johnson Adumike will make sure that I inform the fans and followers of all proceedings and deliberations in court,so all interested parties can know current situation between Eric Many And Runtown at all times'.