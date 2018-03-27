26 March 2018

Zimbabwe: Dembare Meets Bosso in Tough Easter Schedule

Harare football giants Dynamos faces a daunting Easter programme which will see them travel to Ngezi Platinum on Thursday before hosting high riding Bulawayo giants Highlanders on Monday.

DeMbare have struggled in their opening two matches of the campaign losing 1-0 to Chicken Inn in Bulawayo before being held to a dramatic 3-3 draw by Shabanie Mine at Rufaro.

As they make the trip to Ngezi they still have sad memories of their last visit to the Baobab where they lost 2-0- despite having overcame them 3-2 in the reverse fixture at Rufaro.

Ngezi Platinum have also proved difficult opponents at their home ground, Baobab Stadium where they have not lost since Tonderai Ndiraya took over. And Dynamos will have to roll up their sleeves if they are to secure three points there.

Apart from Ngezi, Dembare have Bulawayo giants Highlanders to grapple with. Bosso have had a perfect start to the campaign registering identical 2-0 wins against Triangle and Herentals in their last two matches.

Madinda Ndlovu appears to have inculcated a winning culture in the team. They remain the only the team among the Big Three not to have dropped points and sparks are certainly going to fly on Monday.

City rivals, Caps United, also have struggled after being held to a goalless draw against Harare City before coming back from behind to settle for a share of the spoils in the 2-2 draw against Bulawayo Chiefs on Sunday.

The Green Machine, host defending champions FC Platinum at the National Sports Stadium on Thursday and then clash against army side Black Rhinos on Sunday at the same venue.

Lloyd Chitembwe's men desperately need maximum points to get back on track in their bid to win the championship this term after surrendering it to FC Platinum last season.

On Good Friday, Highlanders tackle Triangle at Barbourfields Stadium while Shabanie Mine host Nichruit at Mandava Stadium the same day.

FC Platinum who benefited from the failure by ZPC Kariba to turn up for their opening match of the campaign after they were awarded three points on a 3-0 score line also have a tricky clash against Bulawayo City at Mandava Stadium on Easter Monday.

Norman Mapeza's men need a win to maintain a hundred percent start to the campaign after dismissing Yadah FC 2-0 at the weekend.

Fixtures:

Thursday: Chicken Inn v Mutare City (Luveve), Ngezi Platinum v Dynamos (Baobab), ZPC Kariba v Herentals (Nyamhunga), Yadah FC v Black Rhinos (Rufaro), Bulawayo City v Bulawayo Chiefs (Barbourfields), Chapungu v Harare City (Ascot), Caps United v FC Platinum (NSS),

Friday; Highlanders v Triangle (B/F), Shabanie v Nichruit (Mandava),

Sunday: Herentals v Yadah FC (Rufaro), Bulawayo Chiefs v Chapungu (Luveve), Black Rhinos v Caps United (NSS),

Monday: FC Platinum v Bulawayo City v (Mandava), Mutare City v Hre City (NSS), Nichruit v Ngezi Platinum (Ascot), Dynamos v Highlanders (Rufaro), Triangle v ZPC Kariba (Gibbo Stadium), Chicken Inn v Shabanie Mine (Luveve)

