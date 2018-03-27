Ghana: 2018 Youth Apprenticeship Program Launched in Kumasi

press release

Sinapi Aba Savings and Loans, an indigenous non-banking financial institution, has launched its 2018 edition of the Youth Apprenticeship Programme (YAP) in Kumasi.

YAP is an imitation of the Sinapi Aba Trust that seeks to provide free vocational and technical training support and entrepreneurial skills to the youth to equip them with employment skills to start their own lives from the scratch.

In all, 250 youths were selected from Kumasi to be trained, this year, under the programme, which is fully sponsored by the Opportunity International Network.

The beneficiaries will be registered by Sinapi Aba to sit for the National Vocational Training Institute (NVTI) examination after the completion of their training.

They will, as well, be given equipment and start up tools needed for their apprenticeship training in their various trades under selected masters of their chosen trades over a three-year period.