27 March 2018

Government of Ghana (Accra)

Ghana: 2018 Youth Apprenticeship Program Launched in Kumasi

Tagged:

Related Topics

press release

Sinapi Aba Savings and Loans, an indigenous non-banking financial institution, has launched its 2018 edition of the Youth Apprenticeship Programme (YAP) in Kumasi.

YAP is an imitation of the Sinapi Aba Trust that seeks to provide free vocational and technical training support and entrepreneurial skills to the youth to equip them with employment skills to start their own lives from the scratch.

In all, 250 youths were selected from Kumasi to be trained, this year, under the programme, which is fully sponsored by the Opportunity International Network.

The beneficiaries will be registered by Sinapi Aba to sit for the National Vocational Training Institute (NVTI) examination after the completion of their training.

They will, as well, be given equipment and start up tools needed for their apprenticeship training in their various trades under selected masters of their chosen trades over a three-year period.

Ghana

West, Central Africa Transport Ministers, Director Generals of Maritime Organisations Meet in Accra

Ministers of Transport and Director Generals of Maritime administration from 17 West and Central African countries have… Read more »

Read the original article on Ghana Govt..

Copyright © 2018 Government of Ghana. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.