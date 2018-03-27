27 March 2018

Ghana: Fire Service Station Commissioned At Pusiga District in the Upper East Region

By Raphael Azare Kariyama

A District Fire Service Station has been commissioned at Pusiga in the Upper East Region.

In an address, the Regional Chief Fire Commander, Douglas Kuyiri, thanked the District Chief Executive (DCE) and all who played very important roles in bringing the facility to Pusiga, adding that the fire station would bring more investors and development to the District.

Pusiga District Fire Service Commander, Musah Mohammed, announced a round-the-clock District hotline number -0299341086--as the number to call only during fire disaster. Mr Mohammed warned the people not to abuse the hotline, adding that "persons caught abusing the hotline would be prosecuted.

The Pusiga Chief (Naba) on behalf of the people of Pusiga expressed sincere gratitude to His Excellency Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo for Fire Service Station. The Pusiga Naba also thanked the DCE, Mr Zubeiru Abdulai, for continuing and completing various projects inherited from his predecessor and said the DCE had shown a mark of great leadership.

He appealed to government to provide another fire station at Widana/Pulmakom to take care of the numerous fuel stations in that area, considering the long distance from Pusiga the district capital. The Pusiga Naba urged landlords to make accommodation available and affordable to service personnel who would be posted to the District.

In a statement, the DCE underscored the importance of a Fire Service Station, considering the geographical location, the numerous fuel stations in the District and the seasonal outbreaks of fire during the dry hamattan season spanning from December to April.

Mr Abdulai appealed to the youth to seize the opportunity to offer themselves voluntarily for training as Community Fire Volunteers (CFVs) to complement the work of the fire service delivery in the District.

He also urged the volunteers to organize themselves in groups at the community level so that the District Fire Service would take them through the rudiments of fire prevention, control and firefighting skills in the event of an outbreak. This, he said, would prevent hazardous fires in the communities.

He assured the station officers and staff of the District Fire Service that the Assembly would provide the needed support for them to perform their roles effectively.

