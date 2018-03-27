Ghana: Pusiga to Get Two 3-Unit Classroom Blocks and New Lorry Station

The District Chief Executive (DCE) for Pusiga, Mr Zubeiru Abdulai, has cut the sod for the construction of two 3-unit classroom blocks with an office and store at Daduri in Widana and Pusiga Practice Number 2, respectively, all within the Pusiga District of the Upper East Region.

In his remarks at the ceremony, Mr Abdulai disclosed that after completion of the 3-unit classroom blocks, the government would furnish all the schools with 90 dual desk and office equipment.

He pleaded with the contractors, Alhaji Musah Trading Enterprise and Sandimms Martaba Limited to expedite action on the job to meet the completion date, adding that the Works Department of the Assembly would occasionally visit and inspect the progress of work and, as well, help them raise certificates for payments.

He also seized the opportunity of the occasion to plead with parents and guardians to take advantage of the free education at the primary to secondary level to send their children and wards to school.

The District Education Director, Mr Cosmos Yeledour, in a statement, thanked Government and the Assembly for the schools to be constructed in his jurisdiction and prayed that all schools under trees would be replaced with buildings.

In another development, a sod was also cut for the construction of a new Lorry Station at Pusiga and a 1,000-metric ton capacity warehouse to be constructed by Yorda Limited.

Present at the sod cutting ceremonies were chiefs and opinion leaders, the District Education Director and staff, Presiding Member, Assembly members, the DCE and Heads of Department of the Assembly.