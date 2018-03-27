27 March 2018

Government of Ghana (Accra)

Ghana: Pusiga to Get Two 3-Unit Classroom Blocks and New Lorry Station

Tagged:

Related Topics

By Raphael Azare Kariyama

The District Chief Executive (DCE) for Pusiga, Mr Zubeiru Abdulai, has cut the sod for the construction of two 3-unit classroom blocks with an office and store at Daduri in Widana and Pusiga Practice Number 2, respectively, all within the Pusiga District of the Upper East Region.

In his remarks at the ceremony, Mr Abdulai disclosed that after completion of the 3-unit classroom blocks, the government would furnish all the schools with 90 dual desk and office equipment.

He pleaded with the contractors, Alhaji Musah Trading Enterprise and Sandimms Martaba Limited to expedite action on the job to meet the completion date, adding that the Works Department of the Assembly would occasionally visit and inspect the progress of work and, as well, help them raise certificates for payments.

He also seized the opportunity of the occasion to plead with parents and guardians to take advantage of the free education at the primary to secondary level to send their children and wards to school.

The District Education Director, Mr Cosmos Yeledour, in a statement, thanked Government and the Assembly for the schools to be constructed in his jurisdiction and prayed that all schools under trees would be replaced with buildings.

In another development, a sod was also cut for the construction of a new Lorry Station at Pusiga and a 1,000-metric ton capacity warehouse to be constructed by Yorda Limited.

Present at the sod cutting ceremonies were chiefs and opinion leaders, the District Education Director and staff, Presiding Member, Assembly members, the DCE and Heads of Department of the Assembly.

Ghana

West, Central Africa Transport Ministers, Director Generals of Maritime Organisations Meet in Accra

Ministers of Transport and Director Generals of Maritime administration from 17 West and Central African countries have… Read more »

Read the original article on Ghana Govt..

Copyright © 2018 Government of Ghana. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.