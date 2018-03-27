Nigeria: Buhari - Senate Begins Fresh Moves to Amend Electoral Act

The Senate has commenced new moves to amend the 2010 electoral act, about a month after President Muhammadu Buhari rejected the amendment made to the act.

The move came at a time the rejection of the amendment made to the act by the President polarised the Senate. Two camps now exist at the Senate.

While a camp is supporting the President's action, the other was against it. Thus a move to override the president is said to be in the offing.

Our correspondent reports that on the order paper, the Senate's program of event for today was the reintroduction of the bill.

Sponsored by Senator Suleiman Nazifi, the bill is number one item on the order paper. The bill is tagged: " Electoral Act 2010 (Amendment) Bill, 2018 (SB.645).

The plenary has not started. It is expected that the bill will be read for first reading when the plenary session starts.

Details soon.