27 March 2018

Premium Times (Abuja)

Nigeria: Buhari Shocks APC NEC, Wants Tenure Elongation for Oyegun, Other Officials Reversed

Tagged:

Related Topics

By Lois Ugbede

President Muhammadu Buhari on Tuesday shocked members of the National Executive Committee (NEC) of his party when he called for the cancellation of tenure extension for party officials.

The APC had in its NEC meeting on February 28 extended the tenure of members of National Working Committee (NWC) led by John Odigie-Oyegun by one year.

The decision did not go down well with a national leader of the party, Bola Tinubu, who had been in conflict with the national chairman of the party.

Speaking shortly before the commencement of NEC meeting Tuesday, Mr. Buhari told a packed hall at the APC national secretariat to consider cancelling the tenure extension decision because "it is against the party constitution and the Nigerian constitution."

He therefore, presented the matter "for discussion" at the meeting.

Mr. Buhari said he is having a change of heart because he doesn't want the party's activities to be faulted by any court of law.

NEC members were shocked because the issue of tenure extension is not in the agenda circulated to members.

It was also not discussed at the national caucus meeting which held at the Presidential Villa Monday night, Mr. Odigie-Oyegun had said.

Caucus meetings are precursor to what would be discussed at NEC.

Details later...

Nigeria

Lawyers Storm Out of Lagos Land Use Charge Public Hearing

There is confusion at the Lagos State House of Assembly as lawyers are currently demanding the postponement of the… Read more »

Read the original article on Premium Times.

Copyright © 2018 Premium Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.