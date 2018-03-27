Nigeria: Saraki, Dogara Absent At APC NEC Meeting

The leadership of Nigeria's National Assembly comprising Senate President Bukola Saraki and Speaker of the House of Representatives, Yakubu Dogara, are absent at a meeting of the National Executive Committee of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC).

The meeting which is currently holding at the National Secretariat of the APC in Abuja has in attendance President Muhammadu Buhari, his vice, Yemi Osinbajo, as well as governors elected under the platform of the party.

Messrs Saraki and Dogara had attended the meeting of APC national caucus which held at the Presidential Villa Monday night.

No formal reason has been given for their absence at Tuesday's meeting.

A source at the APC secretariat informed PREMIUM TIMES that Tuesday's NEC will mainly discuss the restructuring of Nigeria as well as an amendment of the APC constitution.

The source said APC has realised that "unless the party takes the issue of restructuring serious, it will be its undoing in the 2019 election, hence the seriousness with which the matter is being handled."

He also said NEC may amend the constitution of the party to create room for tenure elongation for party officials.

NEC had at its meeting of February 26 extended the tenure of party officials led by John Odigie-Oyegun by one year.

Officials at the state level also enjoyed the tenure extension.

However, Vice President Yemi Osinbajo had told the NEC that that decision was illegal and could lead to unwanted litigations.

"Today's's meeting is therefore, expected to right that wrong," our source who declined to be named said.

Challenge From Lagos

PREMIUM TIMES also gathered that some NEC members from Lagos State may take advantage of the meeting to raise their objection to the decision to elongate the tenure of the members of the National Working Committee (NWC).

The Lagos State chapter of the party had towed the path of a national leader of the party, Bola Tinubu, to oppose tenure elongation for party officials.

"We gathered that Lagos people may bring up the matter again today, but I assure you they will be shut down, the party has moved past that episode," our source said.

Mr. Tinubu stayed away from Monday's caucus meeting. He is not a member‎ of the party's NEC and is thus not expected at Tuesday's meeting.