Malawi: Luso TV Celebrates Come Back - to Host Easter Gospel Show in Lilongwe

Lilongwe-based privately owned Luso Television has organised a gospel show on Easter Monday April 2 to take place at Sheaffer ICA Marquee in the capital city, Lilongwe as a gesture to celebrate the suffering, death and resurrection of Jesus Christ.

Some of the artists billed to perform are Ndirande Anglican Voices, The Great Angels Choir, Marvelous Deeds, Favoured Martha, Thoko Katimba, Walusungu Kisyombe and Limbani Simenti.

Chairperson for the organizing committee of the event, who is also head of production for Luso TV, Louis Suwedi said the aim of the show is to share mission and vision of Luso TV to its viewers and partners and also to introduce the new management.

He also described Luso TV's come back as exceptional saying they will not compromise on the quality of their production.

"Malawians deserve nothing but the best, we have actually come in to bridge existing gaps in Malawi's broadcasting industry. You have known Luso for some time but now we have taken a new dimension.

"When people are looking for better entertainment they should find that on Luso TV, when they are looking for innovative ideas and inspirational programs they should also find that on Luso TV", he said

Luso Television went off air early last year and left many people puzzled until it was discovered that it was sold out and then it got back on air in November but serious production started in January.

In a separate interview, Thoko Katimba said he is excited to perform at Sheaffer Marque after a long time and has since pledged an electric performance.

"Sure, I will be performing at Sheaffer in Lilongwe on 2rd April. I am very excited since this will be my first appearance at Sheaffer this year, I can assure you that I'm prepared enough to give my best", he said

Katimba added that he is also happy that Luso Television is back on air with more exciting and inspiring programs.

"The comeback of Luso television is something that we can smile about. The name Luso says it all, it is our television and I am glad that it is back to stay", he added.

Ndirande Anglican Voices lead singer Denis Kalimbe said they will use the opportunity to market and promote their latest sixth album due for release on 1 April 2018.

"We will play some of our songs from the new album Mukamenye Nkhondo Yabwino such as Namondwe and Tonthola. We are the light to this world and people should expect life-changing songs," he said.

On his part, Great Angels Choir music director Ephraim Zonda said the Lilongwe-based choir is prepared spiritually and physically and people should expect a great performance from them.

"People should come in large numbers to celebrate this year's event," he said.