26 March 2018

Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)

South Africa: SA Steel and Aluminium Producers Move to Counter Effects of Trump's Import Tariffs

analysis

South Africa is in danger of becoming just one of the "ants" which get squashed in the global trade war among "elephants" as a result of US President Donald Trump slapping tariffs on steel and aluminium imports. By PETER FABRICIUS.

South African steel and aluminium producers are considering accepting quotas on the volumes of their exports to the United States to try to avoid the large import tariffs which President Donald Trump has imposed on foreign imports of the products to protect US steel and aluminium producers and to protect "national security".

South Africa is in danger of becoming just one of the "ants" which get squashed in the global trade war among "elephants". This is feared as a result of Trump slapping a 25% tariff on steel imports and a 10% tariff on aluminium imports into the US on Friday, Minister of Trade and Industry Rob Davies told journalists on Monday.

But he also held out some hope that South Africa could be exempted from the measures. He said that deputy US Trade Representative CJ Mahoney had told him in a teleconference last Thursday that the acceptance of quotas by SA steel and aluminium producers would be one thing...

