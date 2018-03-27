27 March 2018

Vanguard (Lagos)

Nigeria: Buhari Bags 2018 Black Excellence, Leadership Award

Tagged:

Related Topics

President Muhammadu Buhari has been conferred with the First Black History Month National Black Excellence and Exceptional African Leadership Award 2018.

The conferment which took place at the Council Chambers in Abuja was done by Martin Luther King's junior family.

The ceremony was witnessed by Mrs Naomi Barbara King and Amb Erika Bennett and other members of African-American Human Activist Late Martin Luther Jnr

Others at the ceremony were Hon Abike Dabire Erewa, and Mr. Baba Onabanjo.

While receiving the award, Buhari promised that the present administration will remain loyal and stand by the ideals of the renowned American activist.

The family's matriarch, Doctor Naomi Barbara King, advised that the nation continue to pray for peace and strive to eradicate corruption in order to be a nation to be reckoned with.

NAN

Nigeria

Saraki, Dogara Absent At APC NEC Meeting

The leadership of Nigeria's National Assembly comprising Senate President Bukola Saraki and Speaker of the House of… Read more »

Read the original article on Vanguard.

Copyright © 2018 Vanguard. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.