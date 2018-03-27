Nigeria: Buhari Bags 2018 Black Excellence, Leadership Award

President Muhammadu Buhari has been conferred with the First Black History Month National Black Excellence and Exceptional African Leadership Award 2018.

The conferment which took place at the Council Chambers in Abuja was done by Martin Luther King's junior family.

The ceremony was witnessed by Mrs Naomi Barbara King and Amb Erika Bennett and other members of African-American Human Activist Late Martin Luther Jnr

Others at the ceremony were Hon Abike Dabire Erewa, and Mr. Baba Onabanjo.

While receiving the award, Buhari promised that the present administration will remain loyal and stand by the ideals of the renowned American activist.

The family's matriarch, Doctor Naomi Barbara King, advised that the nation continue to pray for peace and strive to eradicate corruption in order to be a nation to be reckoned with.

NAN