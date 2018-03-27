South Africa: Jennifer Ferguson - Why I've Laid a Rape Charge Against Danny Jordaan

analysis

Five months after alleging that she was raped by football boss Danny Jordaan, singer and former ANC MP Jennifer Ferguson has officially laid a charge with the police. Ferguson knows she faces an uphill battle in securing a conviction almost a quarter of a century after the alleged rape. On her side, she says, will be the testimony of other women with similar experiences. Meanwhile Jordaan's employer, the South African Football Association, says it's sticking by its president. By REBECCA DAVIS.

At 11:00 on Tuesday, 20 March, Jennifer Ferguson walked into the Parkview police station to lay a charge of rape against South African Football Association (SAFA) boss Danny Jordaan. It was an experience she describes as an "eye-opener".

The male constable on duty, Ferguson told Daily Maverick on Monday, was "visibly uncomfortable" with what she was trying to do.

"He said: 'You can't report this! Why has it taken so long? Where are the medical reports?'" Ferguson recounts.

Ferguson alleges that she was raped by Jordaan in a Port Elizabeth hotel room almost 25 years ago. There are no medical records, nor any previous police records, because Ferguson did not report it the time.

In October 2017, when she...