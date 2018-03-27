26 March 2018

Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)

South Africa: Jennifer Ferguson - Why I've Laid a Rape Charge Against Danny Jordaan

Tagged:

Related Topics

analysis

Five months after alleging that she was raped by football boss Danny Jordaan, singer and former ANC MP Jennifer Ferguson has officially laid a charge with the police. Ferguson knows she faces an uphill battle in securing a conviction almost a quarter of a century after the alleged rape. On her side, she says, will be the testimony of other women with similar experiences. Meanwhile Jordaan's employer, the South African Football Association, says it's sticking by its president. By REBECCA DAVIS.

At 11:00 on Tuesday, 20 March, Jennifer Ferguson walked into the Parkview police station to lay a charge of rape against South African Football Association (SAFA) boss Danny Jordaan. It was an experience she describes as an "eye-opener".

The male constable on duty, Ferguson told Daily Maverick on Monday, was "visibly uncomfortable" with what she was trying to do.

"He said: 'You can't report this! Why has it taken so long? Where are the medical reports?'" Ferguson recounts.

Ferguson alleges that she was raped by Jordaan in a Port Elizabeth hotel room almost 25 years ago. There are no medical records, nor any previous police records, because Ferguson did not report it the time.

In October 2017, when she...

South Africa

Constitutional Court Decision Strengthens Workers and Laypeople

Employees who faced racial discrimination didn't get the legal niceties correct at the CCMA, but that shouldn't… Read more »

Read the full story on the Daily Maverick website.

Copyright © 2018 Daily Maverick. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.