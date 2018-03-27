Africa: Cambridge Analytica - South Africa's Big Three Need to Take Notes

analysis

It is an oversimplification, but essentially to win an election you need two arrows. Hope and Fear. And you have to fire those arrows daily and accurately, and you have to choose the right target.

"You have to drill down into people's hopes and fears. Our job is to drop the bucket even further down that well. People vote with their emotions.

"You have to know where you can target your message effectively."

These words were captured in one of several undercover videos in Sri Lanka that were exposed last week. The (suspended) CEO of Cambridge Analytica, the online political partner for Donald Trump's dirty tricks social media campaign, revealed a long list of "black ops".

Their methods were dirty, but their understanding of how voters are swayed are crystal clear and very accurate. People vote based on hope and fear, and you can work out who will be most easily swayed by your arguments. So what does that mean for our three major parties in our looming election?

Let's start with the EFF, who understand mass communication better than anyone else on the political spectrum. The minute Jacob Zuma was gone, Malema had his next move ready. Land redistribution....