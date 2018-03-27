Nigeria: Lawyers Storm Out of Lagos Land Use Charge Public Hearing

There is confusion at the Lagos State House of Assembly as lawyers are currently demanding the postponement of the public hearing on proposed amendment to the Land Use Charge.

Adeshina Ogunlana, the chair of the Ikeja branch of the Nigeria Bar Association, NBA, had opposed the constitution and holding of the public hearing on the ground that stakeholders had no access to the amendment.

Mr. Ogunlana called for extension of the hearing to allow stakeholders read through the document and make meaningful contributions.

In a swift reaction, Bayo Oshinnowo, the chairman of the 6-member Ad-hoc committee on the proposed amendment said there was no basis for the postponement.

Similarly, Mudashiru Obasa, speaker of the assembly, said the issue is not enough to call for postponement.

He said the amendment parts are eight sections and the controversial aspect and the nonavailability of the document is not enough to call for postponement.

The reaction apparently angered Mr. Ogunlana and other lawyers at the venue who stormed out of the venue to stage a protest outside.

They are currently outside the venue of the hearing protesting.