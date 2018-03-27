27 March 2018

Premium Times (Abuja)

Nigeria: Lawyers Storm Out of Lagos Land Use Charge Public Hearing

Tagged:

Related Topics

By Oladeinde Olawoyin

There is confusion at the Lagos State House of Assembly as lawyers are currently demanding the postponement of the public hearing on proposed amendment to the Land Use Charge.

Adeshina Ogunlana, the chair of the Ikeja branch of the Nigeria Bar Association, NBA, had opposed the constitution and holding of the public hearing on the ground that stakeholders had no access to the amendment.

Mr. Ogunlana called for extension of the hearing to allow stakeholders read through the document and make meaningful contributions.

In a swift reaction, Bayo Oshinnowo, the chairman of the 6-member Ad-hoc committee on the proposed amendment said there was no basis for the postponement.

Similarly, Mudashiru Obasa, speaker of the assembly, said the issue is not enough to call for postponement.

He said the amendment parts are eight sections and the controversial aspect and the nonavailability of the document is not enough to call for postponement.

The reaction apparently angered Mr. Ogunlana and other lawyers at the venue who stormed out of the venue to stage a protest outside.

They are currently outside the venue of the hearing protesting.

Nigeria

Buhari Bags 2018 Black Excellence, Leadership Award

President Muhammadu Buhari has been conferred with the First Black History Month National Black Excellence and… Read more »

Read the original article on Premium Times.

Copyright © 2018 Premium Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.