Lilongwe — Ntaja Police in Machinga district is keeping in custody Manfred Kajejula, 39, for allegedly defiling his two biological daughters aged 15 and 11 years respectively.

Machinga Police spokesperson Davie Sulumba said that in 2013, the suspect left Malawi for Mozambique in search of greener pasture.

"In 2016, the suspect came back to Malawi and took his four children to Mozambique leaving their mother behind.

Whilst in Mozambique, he started having sex with the two girls and when his actions came to light, the suspect was apprehended and surrendered to police," Sulumba said.

The suspect is still at large after the Mozambican police released him on bail.

According to Sulumba, the children were sent back to Malawi through Nayuchi Police with help of the Mozambican police and the community.

"Upon arrival home, the victims narrated the whole ordeal and this forced their mother to report the matter to Ntaja Police where the victims were issued with medical report forms for medical examination and treatment," he said.

Examination results from Ntaja Health Centre proved that the victims were indeed defiled.

On March 18, 2018, the suspect showed up in Malawi and was arrested by Ntaja Police. He has since been charged with the offence of incest which is contrary to Section 157 of the Penal Code.

Kajejula, who is still in police custody, is expected to appear before court upon completion of the investigations.