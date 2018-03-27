Ghana: Mentally Ill Woman Found Dead in Sunyani

Sunyani — A 40-year-old mentally ill woman was on Saturday morning found murdered by unknown assailants, at Ecobank area in Sunyani in the Sunyani municipality. The deceased, identified by family members as Aunty Meri, was found in the pool of blood without the ear, tongue and sexual organ.

The incident, which is being considered as a suspected ritual murder by residents, was the second to have occurred in the municipality this year, with the perpetrators still on the run.

An eyewitness told this reporter that the police were on hand to deposit the body at the hospital on Saturday morning. A family member of Meri, who only prefer to be called Mariam, during our visit, confirmed the incident to the Ghanaian Times, adding that police investigators have since contacted the family on the issue.

According to Mariam, who is a nurse, the incident was the second to have hit the family as a male relative was murdered in January. She explained that the assailants took advantage of a downpour in the municipality on Friday evening to carry out the gruesome murder, and appealed to the police to intensify their patrols in the area.

Some residents Ghanaian Times interviewed, indicated that they felt insecure, especially during the night on weekends. Vera Owusuwaa said Sunyani has become an unsafe place to live now, and called on the police and city authorities to save the situation.

Meanwhile, attempt by the reporter to talk to the police proved futile, as personnel at the Sunyani District Police station claimed the officer in charge of the case was not available for comments.