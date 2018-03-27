Ghana: NCR Moves to Transform Banking Sector

NCR Corporation, a global leader in omni-channel solutions, has launched the NCR SelfServ 80 Series, a new family of ATM solutions that will help financial institutions redefine the banking experience and change the way consumers interact with the ATM forever.

Through a unique combination of innovation across software, hardware, and services, consumers and financial institutions will gain many new benefits from this mobile-ready ATM solution.

A large, 19-inch multi-touch display drives tablet-like interactions, where consumers can swipe, pinch and zoom their way quickly through transactions.

"ATM is the ideal touch point to integrate physical and digital banking channels to create the connected experience that customers are looking for today," Wael El Aawar, Vice President, Financial Services, Middle East and Africa at NCR Corporation said in a statement issued by the company in Accra yesterday

"This launch fundamentally transforms the ATM to be perfectly aligned with how consumers want to bank and gives financial institutions a new way to realise omni-

channel transformational strategies, " he said.

Built-in video banking the statement said it also enables financial institutions to offer high-touch, personalised service, where customers could be helped by a live teller right at the ATM.

"This means financial institutions can extend their personal service coverage and be available as close or far from home and as early or late as they choose to be. NCR is currently the only company that can offer video banking fully integrated in one ATM platform. This capability streamlines the way branch staff serve customers with auto loans, mortgages, credit cards or deposits across the network," the statement.