27 March 2018

The Nation (Nairobi)

Kenya Police Tops Corruption List

Photo: Martin Mukangu/Daily Nation
National Police Service Commission Chairman Johnston Kavuludi (left) and Inspector General of Police Joseph Boinnet preside over the swearing-in of deputy inspector generals of police at the Supreme Court on January 19, 2018.

Kenya Police has once again topped the list of most corrupt government departments in a survey by the Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission.

The study conducted in 2016 indicates that most bribes are paid at police stations, county health departments, chiefs' offices, Office of the Registrar of Persons and county commissioners' offices in that order.

The average bribe given out is now Sh7,081, an increase from Sh5,648 recorded in the previous year.

COUNTIES

Among the counties, Murang'a topped the list of most corrupt, followed by Trans-Nzoia, Mandera, Kirinyaga, Marsabit, Tharaka Nithi and Meru.

Meru County was also singled out because its officials are most notorious for demanding bribes.

Among government ministries, Interior and Coordination of National Government was identified as the most prone to graft.

ILLEGAL ASSETS

The report was released by EACC chairman Eliud Wabukala.

Health, Devolution and Education ministries, in that order, were also top on the corruption list.

"The overall objective of the survey is to generate data that will feed the anti-corruption strategy in the country," Mr Wabukala said.

He added: "The commission has so far recovered assets worth Sh6.7 billion and we are looking to return them to the rightful owners."

