Liberia: David Nimely Eyes National Coach Job

David Sawieh Nimely, one of the few Liberian soccer coaches who plied his trade in Ghana, Thailand and Nigeria, has returned home with his eyes set on becoming head coach of the national soccer team, Lone Star.

The former Mighty Barrolle goalkeeper recently returned from Ghana, after managing B.A. United to the third place in Ghana's first division competition.

In an interview on Saturday at the Antoinette Tubman Stadium, Coach Nimely said he is aware of the Liberia Football Association's forthcoming elections in which the new leaders would want to employ the best coaches to manage the national team; therefore he turned down offers in Ghana to return home.

"I have what it takes for any seasoned coach to handle a national team," he said. "As a Liberian, I think it was time I came home and take care of my own."

Nimely said he has gained a wealth of experience from his work abroad and that he has decided to come home to use it to benefit his country.

In Thailand, he managed RBAC FC and Wanta Football Academy in the first division. In Nigeria, he managed Udoji United and in Ghana he managed several clubs including All Blacks and B.A. United.

Coach Nimely has received certificates from the German Football Association, and the Winneba College of Ghana.

He said while he was out of the country, he monitored soccer events in Liberia. He said he was aware of the national team's loss to Togo when the team led 2-0 and was forced to settle for draw with the Togolese.

Coach Nimely admitted that these are situations that try the patience of coaches. However he noted that he has dealt with players in so many trying instances that he is well groomed to handle situations that may likely baffle others.

"With President George Weah," Coach Nimely said, "it makes it interesting that we can work together to get our country to be in the African Nations Cup and possibly the World Cup." He said it should not surprise the reader that he has mentioned two important soccer events since they are central to any country's growth as a sporting nation.

He added, "President Weah is a legend and so it will be great for Liberia to be at the World Cup."

Coach Nimely said Liberia has the best prospect to give him the opportunity to make use of his experience to assist in the country's quest to be competitive in the various tournaments that are organized by the world soccer body, FIFA, as well as its continental body, Confederation of African Football.

He called on stakeholders to make use of local materials, particularly those who are qualified and competent to make judicious use of resources to help the country.