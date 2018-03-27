Kenya: Leaders Tell Mike Sonko to Keep Off Mt Kenya 2022 Politics

A section of leaders from Mt Kenya have condemned Nairobi Governor Mike Sonko for claiming politicians from the region were planning to sabotage Deputy President (DP) William Ruto's 2022 presidential bid.

They told the governor to keep off Mt Kenya politics. But the leaders differed on whether the region will automatically support the DP in 2022.

Mathira MP Rigathi Gachagua said Mr Sonko has no moral authority to talk about Mt Kenya politics. He also accused the governor of creating divisions in Jubilee yet Nairobi city is "choking in problems."

"He did not even deliver votes from his community to Jubilee. There are more than 200,000 voters that voted for him in Nairobi but did not vote for President Uhuru Kenyatta. He should be telling us how to deliver those votes to Mr Ruto," added Mr Gachagua.

NIGHT MEETINGS

He said Mr Ruto is assured of the region's support in 2022 and denied knowledge of night meetings being held to derail the DP's ambitions as claimed by the governor.

Nyeri Town MP Ngunjiri Wambugu said the governor is "selling fear" and threatening the vote-rich region.

"Mr Sonko's remarks are doing more harm than good to Mr Ruto's ambitions. He has crossed the line by making false allegations. There are no night meetings but again, there is nothing that stops the leaders from holding meetings," said Mr Wambugu.

However, Mr Wambugu said the DP is not guaranteed of the region's political support arguing that it is too early to make promises for national seats.

"Nobody knows what will happen between now and 2022. We are just from another election and leaders from the region making pledges to Mr Ruto are lying," said Mr Wambugu.

CONDEMNED

Mt Kenya Teachers Forum group coordinator Ndung'u Wangenye also condemned Mr Sonko.

"The voters in Central Kenya know they have a duty to support Mr Ruto since the President asked them to do so when the time comes and Nairobi governor has no business reminding them," noted Mr Wangenye.

Kirinyaga County Jubilee party vice chair Muriithi Kang'ara challenged Mr Sonko to name the leaders sabotaging Mr Ruto's presidential bid.

"Central Kenya people are trustworthy and loyal. We committed to supporting Mr Ruto's ambition and come 2022 we will vote for him," said Mr Kang'ara.

A regional youth leader Kihara Njau urged Mr Sonko to stop interfering with the region politics. He accused the Nairobi governor of playing sycophancy to please Mr Ruto.