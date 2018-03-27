26 March 2018

Liberia: Census Postponed to 2019

The National housing and population census has been postponed to 2019 after the legislature and the president agreed on a resolution to delay the constitutional event to ensure integrity of the exercise. Nimba County Representative Larry Yonquai said Thursday in the capital Monrovia.

Article 39 of the Liberian Constitution requires that the legislature shall cause a census of the Republic to be undertaken every ten years.

In 2008, Liberia conducted it first post war national Housing and population census after more than three decades.

The national counting exercise would be held November 21, 2019, the lawmaker said.. The Liberian Institute for Geo- Information Services (LIGIS) recently told lawmakers on Capitol Hill that it needs US$19 million to conduct the nation's counting exercise.

"Senators and Representatives of the Legislature have raised the two-third majority signatures through resolution and it has been signed by President George Weah awaiting printing into hand bill to have the census postponed," Yonquai said.

"This thing supposed to be done and any attempt for it not be done will run us into constitutional crisis. We avoided constitutional crisis and setting aside our laws arbitrarily through a joint resolution, he said.

Representative Yonquai who served as one of the four panellists during the climax of the National Peace and Reconciliation Conference told the audience that the legislature decision is intended to have quality data.

"We have to prepare the census documents and create awareness and bring in all stakeholders and do boundary homernization. All these things need time so we chose to have the joint resolution for which the President has signed into law."

Writes Titus E. Dessie

