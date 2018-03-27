27 March 2018

Kenya: ODM Tells Off Mudavadi and Wetang'ula on Odinga Attack

Raila Odinga's Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) party has declared it won't sit back and watch two Nasa co-principals attack its leader.

The top party leadership in an attack against Amani National Congress (ANC) leader Musalia Mudavadi and Ford-Kenya's Moses Wetang'ula challenged them to explain their whereabouts on January 30 when Mr Odinga took 'oath' before they start accusing him of dumping them.

The ODM leaders, together with some ANC members and Jubilee exonerated Mr Odinga from blame regarding removal of Mr Wetang'ula as the senate minority leader and for meeting President Uhuru Kenyatta.

ODM Secretary General Edwin Sifuna and National Treasurer Timothy Bosire led the pack in telling off the two principals over their accusations against Mr Odinga.

Mr Sifuna accused Mr Wetang'ula of chest thumping to the senators leading to his removal.

VENDATTA

" The problem Mr Wetang'ula has is personal and not the creation of ODM. He should blame himself for failing to deliver as a leader of minority in the Senate and stop dragging ODM into his woes," said Mr Sifuna.

Mr Bosire accused Mr Wetang'ula of having a vendetta in his new onslaught against Mr Odinga.

"It is cheap politics to link Mr Odinga to his ouster. Mr Odinga is not a senator and therefore does not have a vote in the senate. They must know that politics is no idle business," Mr Bosire said.

ODM Secretary of Political Affairs Opiyo Wandayi told the leaders to stop dragging Mr Odinga's name into senate affairs.

CREDIBILITY

ODM deputy party leader and Kakamega Governor Wycliffe Oparanya denied allegations that ODM had merged with Jubilee in the talks between Mr Odinga and Mr Kenyatta.

Kakamega Senator Cleophas Malala asked the two co-principals to exit the political stage in western region.

Senator Malala, who spoke at the ACK Makunga church in Navakholo constituency, said the two lost their credibility after they skipped the swearing in of Mr Odinga as the "people's president."

Jubilee National Assembly Majority Whip and Mumias East MP Benjamin Washiali told the two Nasa co-principals to stop crying foul over the handshake between Mr Odinga and Mr Kenyatta.

Reports by Justus Ochieng', Benson Amadala and Shaban Makokha

