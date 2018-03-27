26 March 2018

The Citizen (Dar es Salaam)

Tanzania: Magufuli Irked By Drugs Clearance Delay

Tagged:

Related Topics

By Louis Kolumbia

Dar es Salaam — President John Magufuli has expressed his displeasure with delay in clearance of at the Port of Dar es Salaam.

This prompted the no-nonsense President to order the ministry of Health, Community Development, Gender, the Elderly and Children to ensure that the clearance nuisance comes to an end.

Speaking during the launch of 181 Medical Stores Department (MSD) vehicles worth Sh20.75 billion on Monday, March 26, the head of state threatened to sack top executives of the ministry if the delays prevail.

"The Tanzania Food and Drugs Authority (TFDA) belongs to the same ministry, therefore this issue is in the ministry's capacity. Next time I receive complaints about the same problem. I will fire both the minister and the permanent secretary," he said.

"I am not intimidating anybody, but I have been forced to speak this way because someone who is causing the clearance delay of the government drugs is seemingly more powerful than you."

According to him, those restricting or delaying government clearance of government drugs at the port have been clearing consignments of drugs owned by private firms and individuals at a fast pace.

Tanzania

Danish Diplomat Upbeat On Be Shut Down Tanzania's Health Scenario

DENMARK ambassador to Tanzania, Einar Jensen is optimistic that the completion of the ongoing DKK 550 million (204bn/-)… Read more »

Read the original article on Citizen.

Copyright © 2018 The Citizen. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.