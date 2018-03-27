Liberia: Weah Assures Press Freedom

President George M. Weah has assured Liberians of his government's commitment to press freedom and free speech in the country. The Liberian leader made the statement at the official commissioning and turning over of UNMIL Radio to ECOWAS Radio over the weekend in Monrovia.

UNMIL Radio which has provided news and information to the public under the support of the UN peacekeeping mission here has transitioned to ECOWAS Radio just as the mission ends its operation here.

Regional bloc ECOWAS now has the responsibility to ensure that the radio station continues to be on the airwave of Liberia and to broadcast programs in English and France, among others.

President Weah recounted the numerous contributions made by UNMIL and ECOWAS, particularly the organizations' numerous efforts collective will to support freedom of the press, human rights and sustaining the gains made in Liberia.

President Weah then extolled UNMIL Radio and its workforce for the role played in educating, informing and entertaining Liberians since 2003. He reaffirmed government's support to the Table Mountain Declaration, a key instrument for press freedom and free speech. The Table Mountain Declaration document was signed by former President Ellen Johnson-Sirleaf in 2012.

For his part, ECOWAS Ambassador to Liberia Mr. Babatunde Alanrewaju Ajisomo requested ECOWAS member states to assist in the operation of ECOWAS Radio Station in moving the work of the sub-region forward. The ceremony was witnessed by senior government officials, representatives of ECOWAS and dignitaries from across the country.