27 March 2018

Egypt State Information Service (Cairo)

Egypt: In the Strongest Language, Egypt Condemns Houthis for Launching 7 Ballistic Missiles Targeting Several Saudi Cities

In a strongly-worded statement released by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs on March 26, the Arab Republic of Egypt condemned the Houthis for launching 7 ballistic targeting several cities in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, including the capital Riyadh. The missiles were intercepted by the Saudi Royal Air Defense Forces.

The statement asserted that the people and government of Egypt stand by the people and government of the sisterly Kingdom of Saudi Arabia in facing such outrageous assaults that target the Kingdom's security and stability. The statement, further, asserted that Egypt supports all measures undertaken by the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia to maintain its security, and the safety of its people.

The Foreign Ministry's statement, also, expressed the sincerest condolences to the family of the Egyptian citizen Abd Al-Motalib Ahmad Hussein who was martyred as a result of the shrapnel of the intercepted missiles scattering over the neighborhood in which he resides. Furthermore, the statement wished the two Egyptians injured in the assault a speedy recovery.

Moreover, the MFA statement emphasized Egypt's firm position in support of the security and sovereignty of the Arab states in facing any subversive or terrorist attempts. The statement noted that such acts that target the security and stability of the Kingdom and the region would increase the determination of the Arab coalition states to restore legitimacy in Yemen, and intensify counter-terrorism efforts in the region.

