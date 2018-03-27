26 March 2018

Egypt: Mashat - Egypt's Antiquities Place Egypt Among Major Tourist Destinations in World

Egypt's antiquities place Egypt among the world's major tourist destinations, said Tourism Minister Rania El-Mashat.

The minister made the remarks during her participation in the "King Tut: Treasures of the Golden Pharaoh" exhibition.

The exhibition, featuring 166 artifacts of the tomb of ancient Egyptian boy king Tutankhamun, is held at the California Science Center in Los Angeles.

The event will run till January 2019.

King Tutankhamun's priceless possessions are highly admired by many people around the world, she said, citing the high turnout of many of Egyptology fans on his tomb in the Valley of the Kings in Luxor and his chamber at the Egyptian Museum in Tahrir to see his gold sarcophagus.

The Los Angeles trip is the first stop of the seven-year tour of King Tut exhibition.

On the sidelines of the exhibition, the minister held several meetings with US travel operators, film producers and representatives of US channels who expressed their desire to increase the number of tourists coming to Egypt and shoot films about Egypt.

