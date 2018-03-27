Egypt: Qabil - Presidential Election Important Step in Building Modern Egypt

Minister of Trade and Industry Tareq Qabil said on Monday 26/3/2018 the presidential election is considered to be an important step towards continuing to build modern Egypt with an effective political and economic role not only at the regional level but also at the international one.

In press statements after casting his vote in the presidential election at Saiza Nabarawi School in the New Cairo suburb, Qabil underlined the achievements made during the past period which confirmed to the world that the Egyptian people are capable of overcoming all difficulties, as well as facing all challenges in order to achieve their hopes and aspirations towards building a modern state.

He said that the Egyptian people's wide participation in the presidential election is a message to the world which shows the Egyptians' determination to define their fate and build a modern and democratic Egyptian state.

In addition, he underscored that the coming period requires that the Egyptian people stand together to eliminate the threat of terrorism and to continue efforts aimed at achieving sustainable development in light of a stable political environment and balanced relations with all countries of the world.

The minister pointed out that Egypt's success in implementing economic reforms confirms that it seeks to create a new reality that meets the hopes and aspirations of the Egyptian people, especially the Egyptian youths.