Egypt: FM Receives Board of Directors of the Egyptian Council for Foreign Affairs

Foreign Minister Sameh Shoukry received on March 25th the members of the Board of Directors of the Egyptian Council for Foreign Affairs (ECFA), as they reviewed the main axes and priorities of the Egyptian foreign policy in the current stage.

The Foreign Ministry Spokesperson Counselor Ahmed Abu Zeid stated that during the meeting, the Foreign Minister reviewed Egypt's vision of the situation in the region and the main issues and challenges facing the Egyptian foreign policy, particularly the GERD issue, the Egyptian-African relations, the situations in Syria, Libya and Yemen and the Palestinian question, as well as relations with the US, Russia, the European Union, regional neighbors, in addition to Egypt's comprehensive vision of the anti-terrorism file.

Abu Zeid added that Minister Shoukry affirmed that Egypt has succeeded in facing many challenges related to national security and foreign policy files over the past years, and has already restored its regional activity in a manner that guarantees the Egyptian interests despite the increasing causes and areas of tension, division, and troubles in the region, according to a foreign policy, precisely devised by President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi, that has been able to maintain the independence of national decision and abide by the principles of international law and good-neighborly relations.

Furthermore, Shoukry has conducted an open dialogue with the delegation of the ECFA Board of Directors, as they tackled all files in a spirit of transparency and depth, especially as the delegation consists of ambassadors, former assistants to the foreign minister, former officials, and specialized university professors, with a high level of accumulated political expertise, who enriched the dialogue and contributed to the deep analysis.