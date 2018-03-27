Libya: 6th Round of Meetings of Libyan Army Delegation

Under the kind auspices of sister Egypt and with honest national efforts undertaken by its political leadership that stems out of its historical role toward its brethren in Libya (through the Egyptian committee concerned with the Libyan issue), and with an honest desire to undertake their historical responsibilities toward their people and nation in this critical phase Libya is going through, members of the Libyan military institution resumed the rounds of meetings hosted by Egypt to unify the Libyan army in a manner that would guarantee its reunification on an absolutely professional basis making it capable of undertaking its role as a guarantor of the unity of the secular state in Libya and its sovereignty over all its national territories, as well as, its role to protect Libya's capabilities and wealth for they are the property of its people;

We, the Libyan military delegation with the participation of chiefs of staff, met in the 6th round of our meetings in Cairo on March 20, 2018 and agreed on the following:

- Reasserting the firm fundamental national parameters of the Libyan army (agreed upon in previous rounds) at the head of which is maintaining the unity and sovereignty of Libya and the state's secularism, as well as, the need to keep the military institution away from polarization, whether political or territorial, that would negatively affect the Libyan army's professional performance and national role.

- The need to proceed in the project of unifying the Libyan army to make it capable of positively and effectively dealing with the challenges faced by the Libyan state currently and the future in light of threats to it, whether related to the threat of terrorism, illegal migration, organized crime, or any others that would threaten Libya's stability.

- Resuming the meetings in Cairo after a short interval with the intention that the four technical committees - formed during the previous 6 rounds of meetings - complete their work regarding the implementation mechanisms and actual application of the national project to unify the Libyan army in accordance with its assigned tasks, as well as, to meet the requirements and needs of the Libyan state, and to overcome the challenges it faces in the fields of counterterrorism, securing borders, and combating illegal migration.

- Asserting that the path of unifying the military institution would constitute a firm core to advance the political path during this critical and difficult phase of the history of the nation, which is witnessing major risks that threaten its safety amid difficulties in achieving stability for the Libyan state to meet the aspirations and ambitions of its great people.