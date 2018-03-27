Egypt: FM, Indian Counterpart Discuss Bilateral Cooperation, Regional Issues

On March 23rd, Foreign Minister Sameh Shoukry met with his Indian counterpart Sushma Swaraj in the context of his current visit to New Delhi to head Egypt's delegation in the 7th round of the Egyptian-Indian Joint Committee. The two ministers held discussions on bilateral relations and means to develop them in all fields, in addition to a number of regional and international issues of mutual interest.

Official MFA Spokesperson Counselor Ahmed Abu Zeid stated that at the beginning of the meeting, FM Shoukry asserted Egypt's keenness to develop bilateral cooperation between the two countries in all fields. Shoukry noted the President's visit to India in September 2016 and Egypt's aspiration to receive the Indian Prime Minister at President Al-Sissi's invitation at the nearest opportunity. That would be to build upon the special relations between the two sides, which were reflected in joint coordination at international forums.

The MFA Spokesperson explained that the meeting addressed mutual cooperation in the field of counterterrorism. FM Shoukry expressed Egypt's appreciation of Indian support in this regard, in addition to India's voting in favor of draft resolutions pertaining to counterterrorism proposed by Egypt at the UN General Assembly in New York or the Human Rights Council in Geneva.

The Foreign Minister asserted Egypt's keenness to continue the consultation mechanisms between the two countries in this regard in light of regional and international developments that require exchanging views and coordinating efforts to confront this phenomenon. The discussion, also, addressed the leading role of Al-Azhar and Dar al-Ifta in combating extremist thought, and means to cooperate in this regard.

The MFA Spokesperson noted that the two ministers, also, addressed cooperation at the level of the Institute of Diplomatic Studies and exchanging visits to refine the skills of diplomatic cadres. In this regard, FM Shoukry noted Egypt's aspiration to receive Indian diplomats to learn the Arabic language. With regards to economic cooperation between the two countries, Shoukry welcomed Indian investments in Egypt. He called upon Indian investors to seize investment opportunities in Egypt in light of the positive outcomes of the economic reform program and the measures undertaken by the government to improve the business environment, in addition to the existence of grand national projects; especially, the Suez Canal development axis, that offer promising opportunities to Indian investors.

The Foreign Minister asserted the importance of taking serious steps to overcome all commercial obstacles between the two countries and called for the joint commercial committee to be held regularly. The discussions, also, addressed cooperation in the fields of mining, energy, aviation, culture, scientific exchange, and technical training, as well as, a number of consular issues between the two sides.

From her side, the Indian Foreign Minister expressed that she is greatly pleased with her Egyptian counterpart's visit to India and holding the joint committee after a 5-year halt. This asserts the keenness of both the Egyptian and Indian sides to implement the directives, issued by President Al-Sissi and Prime Minister Modi during their frequent meetings, to give a serious push to bilateral relations and cooperation between the two countries in a manner that would return relations between them to their historical momentum and would achieve the future interests of the Egyptian and Indian peoples.

Minister Swaraj, also, asserted her country's keenness to coordinate and consult with Egypt about developments in the Middle East region. She expressed her appreciate of the role undertaken by Egypt to support stability and resolve crises in the Arab region. In this regard, the two parties discussed the developments pertaining to the Palestinian issue and the situation in Syria, Libya, and Yemen, as well as, counterterrorism efforts.

At the end of the discussions, the two ministers headed the 7th round of the Egyptian-Indian Joint Committee where they signed the meeting minutes featuring the general framework of political cooperation between the two countries, consultation on a number of regional and international issues, and cooperation in the field of counterterrorism. That includes the existing cooperation in the framework of the meetings of the joint working group in the field of counterterrorism, as well as, cooperation in the fields of investment, commerce, and the economy.

Both the Egyptian and Indian sides, also, welcomed cooperation between the two countries in the fields of science, technology, and space in the framework of the meetings of the joint working group, which held its last meeting in New Delhi in April 2017. Both sides, also, welcomed the existing cooperation in the fields of information technology, education, technical training, and cultural cooperation.