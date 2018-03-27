27 March 2018

Egypt State Information Service (Cairo)

Egypt: PM Follows Up Project On Establishing E-Visas System

Prime Minister Sherif Ismail held on Monday 26/3/2018 a meeting to follow up a project to develop the information system at the Passports Department and issue electronic visas.

The meeting was attended by Communications Minister Yasser el Qadi, Civil Aviation Minister Sherif Fathy and Planning Minister Hala el Said.

During the meeting, they discussed proposals pertaining to establishing e-visa system in view of the electronic techniques and equipment needed for its implementation.

They agreed on the importance of expanding the use of the e-visa to include all Egyptian outlets and embassies in cooperation with the competent ministries, a move that will be implemented on several phases.

The prime minister directed officials to upgrade work at all state outlets to cope with the latest global systems to be in line with the state's keenness on adopting the latest technology at all sectors.

