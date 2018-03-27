Egypt: Voting Starts On Second Day of Presidential Election

Polling stations across the country opened on their doors for voters wishing to cast their ballots on the second day of the presidential election, which is held under full judicial supervision.

Incumbent President Abdel Fattah El Sisi and al Ghad party head Moussa Mustafa Moussa are competing in the presidential race.

Judges overseeing the polling stations resumed their work early Tuesday in the presence of security troops and delegates of the two presidential candidates to ensure the safety of ballot boxes.

The judges also checked the ballot boxes which have been sealed by code locks after their closure at:the end of the first day of voting.

Joint troops of the police and army were deployed early to secure the polling stations and provide protection for voters on the second day of the presidential election.

About 60 million eligible voters are expected to cast their ballots in the presidential election.

Up to 17,000 judges are overseeing the electoral process. They are assisted by 95,000 election officials inside polling stations.

The electoral process is followed up by local and international organizations along with local and international media outlets.