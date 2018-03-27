Angola: Polidesporto - São Tomé and Príncipe Seek Support for CPLP Games

Luanda — São Tomé and Príncipe counts on Angola so that games of the Portuguese-speaking community (CPLP), to be host as from 21 to 28 July, can be a success, said the minister of Youth and Sports, Marcelino Sanches.

At the end of an audience granted by the Angolan counterpart, Ana Paula Sacramento Neto, held at the Ministry of Youth and Sports, in Luanda, the archipelago's official said that his country is particularly interested in the availability of the Angolan minister.

Marcelino Sanches explained that in 2017, during a conference of ministers of the CPLP, held in Caminha (Portugal), an agreement was signed in which member countries of the community pledged to help Sao Tome and Principe to organize the event.