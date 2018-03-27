1 March 2018

Angola Press Agency (Luanda)

Angola: Polidesporto - São Tomé and Príncipe Seek Support for CPLP Games

Tagged:

Related Topics

Luanda — São Tomé and Príncipe counts on Angola so that games of the Portuguese-speaking community (CPLP), to be host as from 21 to 28 July, can be a success, said the minister of Youth and Sports, Marcelino Sanches.

At the end of an audience granted by the Angolan counterpart, Ana Paula Sacramento Neto, held at the Ministry of Youth and Sports, in Luanda, the archipelago's official said that his country is particularly interested in the availability of the Angolan minister.

Marcelino Sanches explained that in 2017, during a conference of ministers of the CPLP, held in Caminha (Portugal), an agreement was signed in which member countries of the community pledged to help Sao Tome and Principe to organize the event.

Angola

Son of Ex-President Charged with Fraud

The son of Angola's former president was charged Sunday with fraud related to a $500 million transfer from the country's… Read more »

Read the original article on ANGOP.

Copyright © 2018 Angola Press Agency. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.