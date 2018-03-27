23 March 2018

Liberian Observer (Monrovia)

Liberia: Loguatuo Border Booming Again

Tagged:

Related Topics

By Ishmael F. Menkor

The Loguatuo Port of Entry in Nimba County, near the Liberian/Ivorian border, has again become a thriving business environment, following a prolonged closure due to the deadly Ebola Virus Disease (EVD) that occurred in 2014.

Although customs authorities assigned at the border are yet to state how much revenue is being collected on a daily or monthly basis, the atmosphere at the port indicates that businesses are running smoothly as compared to the Ebola era.

Ever since normal trade and commerce resumed in the area, the port has remained very busy as confirmed by traders and security personnel.

"This borderline is smoothly running, but the only problem is the road condition," said one of the customs officers.

"One can only imagine what will happen when the rainy season starts. Surely this road will get totally deplorable, hampering the movement of goods and services," another customs agent explained.

The Loguatuo Port of Entry is one of the busiest rural ports in Liberia, located in the northeastern part of Nimba, near the town of Karnplay.

It was former President Charles Ghankay Taylor's main supply route during the 1990s. However, the main bridge was allegedly bombed by ECOMOG, in order to stop the export of timber and the import of arms and ammunition.

Currently, the damaged bridge is lying in ruins. In 2010, UNMIL constructed an iron bridge adjacent the damaged bridge, which is still being used to transport heavy cargo in trucks or trailers.

It is the key entry point of agricultural goods, such as fresh tomatoes, groundnut, beans and pepper, as well as cattle or livestock.

Most plastic products, including slippers and rubber dishes, are also imported through that port. However the road condition remains one of the cardinal problems commuters/traders face on a daily basis.

The Ivorian side of the border is also said to be very deplorable, with too many checkpoints as compared to the Liberian side, traders have said.

Recently, the Daily Observer gathered that the port is being used by many Ghanaians who enter Liberia, something which immigration officers at the border could not deny. They however said that all those entering the country come with their relevant traveling documents and undergo inspection.

"We have no mandate from the government ordering us to deny any West African national from entering the country, especially when they have all their traveling documents and yellow fever vaccination card," said an officer (name withheld) of Liberia Immigration Service (LIS).

"We reject those who are sick and do not have any traveling document, as well as prostitutes," the officer said.

There are surveys underway for the construction of Sehkinpa-to-Loguatuo Border road by a group of engineers believed to have come from Ministry of Public Works. A number of houses and properties along the road have been marked for possible removal.

But the actual time of construction is yet to be established. Many fear that if the road is not rehabilitated before the rainy season, activities at the border will become paralyzed.

Liberia

Liberian Lobby Intensifies in the Wake of DED Termination

The immigration status of thousands of Liberians in the United States will go in jeopardy at midnight on March 31, 2018,… Read more »

Read the original article on Observer.

Copyright © 2018 Liberian Observer. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.