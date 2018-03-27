South Africa: Gauteng Roads and Transport On Closed Quagga Road Due to Sinkhole

press release

Motorists are hereby advised that a short section of R55 Quagga road (northbound) between Second and Third Avenue near Laudium is closed for traffic as its road surface continues to deteriorate due to a sinkhole.

As from Monday, 26 March 2018, traffic will be detoured with two southbound lanes converted into dual carriageway.

This detour is anticipated to be in effect for the foreseeable future.

Motorists are advised to use alternative routes and not to attempt to drive on the closed section of the road as it can collapse at any time.

Issued by: Gauteng Roads and Transport