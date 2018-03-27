26 March 2018

Government of South Africa (Pretoria)

South Africa: Gauteng Roads and Transport On Closed Quagga Road Due to Sinkhole

Tagged:

Related Topics

press release

Motorists are hereby advised that a short section of R55 Quagga road (northbound) between Second and Third Avenue near Laudium is closed for traffic as its road surface continues to deteriorate due to a sinkhole.

As from Monday, 26 March 2018, traffic will be detoured with two southbound lanes converted into dual carriageway.

This detour is anticipated to be in effect for the foreseeable future.

Motorists are advised to use alternative routes and not to attempt to drive on the closed section of the road as it can collapse at any time.

Issued by: Gauteng Roads and Transport

South Africa

Home Affairs Committee Agrees to Hold Inquiry Into Gupta Naturalisation

Minister Malusi Gigaba will finally account to the Portfolio Committee on Home Affairs, after it agreed to hold a full… Read more »

Read the original article on Govt of SA.

Copyright © 2018 Government of South Africa. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.