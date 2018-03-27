23 March 2018

News24Wire (Cape Town)

South Africa: Lions in Commanding Position in Potch

Tagged:

Related Topics

An unbroken 81-run stand between Omphile Ramela and Rassie van der Dussen helped put the Highveld Lions in a commanding position at the end of day two of their Sunfoil Series encounter against the Cape Cobras in Potchefstroom on Friday.

The pair batted together for 30.1 overs to take the hosts to stumps on 117 for two in reply to 217 made by the visitors on what was effectively day one of the four-day final round clash.

After heavy rain washed out day on at Senwes Park, the toss was only held before play began with the Lions calling correctly and asking the Cobras to bat first.

And it proved a bold decision as their bowlers quickly worked their way through the opposition batting line-up.

Openers Pieter Malan (3) and Andrew Puttick (17) fell cheaply, before top-scorer Zubayr Hamza (57 off 86 balls, 6 fours, 1 six) and Stiaan van Zyl (47) added 84 for the third wicket.

But that was as good as it got for the title-chasing Cape side as they slid from 111 for two to lose their remaining eight wickets for 106.

Bjorn Fortuin was the pick of the bowlers with three for 43, while Nono Pongolo (2/49), Nandre Kruger (2/60) and Dwaine Pretorius (2/56) collected two wickets apiece.

The Lions then lost Stephen Cook (1) and Reeza Hendrick (17) cheaply as Lizaad Williams (2/25) struck twice.

But Ramela hit an unbeaten 58 (109 balls, 11 fours) and Van der Dussen 37 not out to help the Lions close to within 100 by the close.

Source: Sport24

South Africa

Home Affairs Committee Agrees to Hold Inquiry Into Gupta Naturalisation

Minister Malusi Gigaba will finally account to the Portfolio Committee on Home Affairs, after it agreed to hold a full… Read more »

Read this report on News24Wire.com.

Copyright © 2018 News24Wire. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.