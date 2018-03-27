South Africa: Gibson - Aussie Greats of Past Have Been 'Let Down'

The controversy that has accompanied the ongoing Test series between the Proteas and Australia has reached new heights.

This time, though, the headlines have nothing to do with the hosts.

Instead, Australian coach Darren Lehmann, captain Steve Smith, vice-captain David Warner and opening batsman Cameron Bancroft find themselves at the centre of the biggest ball tampering scandal Test cricket has ever seen.

Exactly what will happen to Smith and his colleagues following Cricket Australia's internal investigation is not clear, but it certainly doesn't look good for anybody involved.

On the field, meanwhile, South Africa have taken a 2-1 series lead into the fourth and final Test in Johannesburg and they are on the verge of becoming the first Proteas side since re-admission to beat the Aussies in a home Tests series.

After a brutal series on and off the field so far, it is advantage South Africa.

The Proteas were still in Cape Town on Tuesday morning but were leaving for Gauteng later in the day.

There was time, though, for coach Ottis Gibson to address local media and speak publicly for the first time following the shocking admissions from Bancroft and Smith during the third Test.

"After the first Test all the talk was about (Quintoin) De Kock and Warner, after the second all the talk was Smith and (Kagiso) Rabada and now at the end of the third Test match we're just pleased that we're not involved in the stuff that is going on. That's something for them to sort out," Gibson explained at the South African team hotel.

The coach acknowledged that he never expected the public outcry to be as loud as it has been.

"I have been surprised at how big it has become, but when you see such a deliberate act like you saw on TV then people will become very interested in it," he said.

"The way that it was planned ... that makes it a bigger topic for people to talk about.

"Cricket Australia is a 100-year-old cricket organisation so to have something like this on their doorstep ... they've been the envy of the world in terms of winning World Cups and producing great teams.

"Those great players of the past will feel that their good name has been tarnished a bit. People have a right to be upset about it."

Gibson denied that the pressure to win in Test cricket was too great in the modern era, but he does feel that Australia's will to win could have been what pushed them over the edge.

"The brand of cricket the Aussies play is win at all costs," said the former West Indian allrounder.

"When you look at the Ashes, they were never behind there, and they won pretty comfortably.

"Here, they've been behind a couple of times and perhaps that desperation came into it for them.

"It's a shame that something like this had to happen for them to have to have a look at themselves."

The fourth Test starts on Friday at the Wanderers.

Source: Sport24