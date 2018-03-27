South Africa: Parliament - the Unravelling of the National Minimum Wage Bill

analysis

Parliament is to blame for the delay in the national minimum wage, meant to come into effect on Workers' Day, 1 May. The National Economic Development and Labour Council (Nedlac) is to blame - just not Labour Minister Mildred Oliphant. Yet by the time the minister briefed President Cyril Ramaphosa on Friday - he has championed this national minimum wage as a tool to reduce income inequality since his days as deputy president - the horse had already bolted. Four days earlier, Cosatu had raised the red flag. This is a tale of how an agreement unravelled.



In February 2017 the National Economic Development and Labour Council (Nedlac), representing government, business and labour, reached an agreement on a national minimum wage of R20 per hour for all but domestic and farm workers, who would have to wait an extra two years for it to be realised. It was a hard fought-for agreement that took all of those two years to conclude.

The agreement was publicly announced by then deputy president Cyril Ramaphosa on 8 February 2017, with a firm statement on the implementation date of 1 May 2018:

"... (T)he social partners have reached agreement on modalities...